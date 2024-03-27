Remembering Fort Kochi’s ‘Chairman missy’, LG Barnard

KOCHI: Before the clamour for women’s involvement in parliamentary politics and the introduction of seat reservations, a woman wielded authority in the Fort Cochin Municipality through democratic elections, notably in the 1930s.

Lizabeth Gertrude Barnard may not immediately ring a bell in the present-day Fort Cochin, but mention ‘Chairman Missy,’ and some memories may stir. Some recall hearing about the house where she resided.

Delve deeper, and you realise that she might have been the first democratically elected head of a municipality in India.

While few remember significant details about her term during 1934-38 as chairperson, plaques commemorating the founding of schools and hospitals during her term still exist. However, much of her legacy now relies on anecdotal evidence.

Her granddaughter, Ouida Althea Barnard, who resides in the same house that Barnard lived in, remembers her parents and relatives reminiscing about a very humble and pleasant lady.

Althea retired as a teacher from St John De Britto’s Anglo-Indian Boys High School in Fort Cochin, of which, by the way, her grandmother was a founder and patron.

“I have recollections about her from what my elders said. She was very active in public and social space. Very close to the church and its activities. The meeting for starting the Britto school was held in this very residence. Allan Hall, her husband retired as a general manager of Aspinwall and Company Limited,” she said.

Fort Kochi resident Stephen Robert, also the convenor of the Organisation for Preservation of Heritage and Environmental Resources (OPHER), told TNIE that among long-time residents, the home of “Chairman Missy” was a notable landmark, often used as a guide by travellers.

He speculates that she may have been elected from Ward number 1, which includes significant landmarks such as the St Francis Cathedral and the Bishop House.

“In those days, elections were not based on party lines. Fort Cochin earned the distinction of being the first modern municipality in the state in 1866. Prior to that, British Residents held the position of ex-officio chairman. Subsequently, voting rights were extended to citizens who fulfilled their tax obligations,” he elaborated.

According to historical records, the first municipality in Fort Cochin was established under Dutch influence on April 18, 1664, confined within the Dutch-occupied Kochi Stormburg Fort (Immanuel Fort).

However, with the transfer of Kochi to the British as part of the Anglo-Dutch treaty, the Fort Kochi municipality was dissolved.

Instead, a municipality under the chairmanship of the British Resident was instituted in 1823 to govern Ernakulam town. However, this entity did not truly represent the local population, as it primarily consisted of military officials from the British East India Company.

Barnard was a recipient of the Kaiser-i-Hind Medal and served on several committees. She was also instrumental in the construction of significant projects, including the St. Joseph’s Waif’s Home for the Homeless & Neglected, Alvernaz Horta (Garden of Fruits & Vegetables for Sale) at Veli, Thamaraparambu LP School, Women & Children’s Hospital in Mattancherry, and the T B Hospital in Karuvelipady.