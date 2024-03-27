Remembering the luminary: Here's how KPAC Sulochana and the golden years of theatre influenced Kerala

KOCHI: ‘Ponnarival Ambiliyil’ and ‘Balikudeerangale’ to ‘Chakkara Panthalil and ‘Pambukalkku Malamundu’ and many more songs from the past still remain on the lips of every Malayali. These tunes from the 1950s to the 1980s, hold a special place in the hearts of many, evoking cherished memories of a bygone era, the golden age of theatre.

Though these songs became popular through movies, they were originally penned for dramas. And their influence extended beyond the idea of mere entertainment and went on to play a significant role in shaping the socio-political and cultural history of the state.

Prominent theatre groups such as Malabar Kala Samithi, Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC), Navasamskara Samithi and Kalavedi left an indelible mark on Kerala’s cultural landscape. Their contributions were bolstered by talents such as Thoppil Bhasi, P J Antony, S L Puram Sadanandan, K S Rajamani, Poojappura Krishnan Nair, Adoor Bhasi and several others. Through their writings, together, they crafted art that talks about social commentary and political consciousness.

And one of the names etched on the list of Kerala’s theatre luminaries is KPAC Sulochana. Her life and artistry are the subject of the book ‘Jeevitha Nadakam Arunabham Oru Nadaka Kalam’ by author Baiju Chandran. The book was part of discussion at a commemorative event honouring KPAC Sulochana at Bharat Bhavan in the capital in the presence of personalities such as actor KPAC Leela and filmmaker Shyamaprasad.