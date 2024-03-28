A festival of silk

KOCHI: Artisans from across the country are congregating in Kochi for the Indian Cotton and Silk Utsav.

The exhibition-cum-sale, which began at Rotary Club’s Bala Bhavan near Panampilly Nagar on March 26, brings together rural artisans featuring vast collections of cotton and silk handlooms, handicrafts, tie and dye fabrics and sarees.

Ghagra cholis from Rajasthan, Seikan carvings from Lucknow, and Kalamkari, cotton, mul mul and chanderi fabrics are some of the products on display.

The fabled Dhakai muslin jamdani sari and the jute-muslin saris are the star attractions at the event. The exhibition also offers a 10% discount on handicrafts and a 20% discount on handlooms.

Exhibition concludes on April 10