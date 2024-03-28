Top of the line

KOCHI: Pointy strokes mark the walls of Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi, where Abu’s World, an exhibition to mark the centenary of revered cartoonist and journalist Abu Abraham is currently underway.

Over 300 original artworks of his are on display here — from cartoons and caricatures to sketches. Each is a window, a glimpse into the past, of a young and independent India, its earliest political landscape.

Abu’s mastery is laid bare in every line. Each frame is a sharp satirical lens that captures the irony of the day, the lives and realities of the commoner; a keen observation that knew no borders. With each frame also comes alive the life of Attupurathu Mathew Abraham (Abu) and his four-decade-spanning illustrious career.

The exhibition materialised by way of his two daughters — Janaki and Ayisha, who had meticulously preserved his works. They were also joined by noted cartoonist E P Unny, whose remarks are displayed at the gallery: “Abu kept his caricature fluid enough to match the political flux. He didn’t stick to stock caricaturing. This was exceptionally hard given the endless range of India’s political faces. He improvised.”

His career was in tandem with that of Indira Gandhi, who took charge as prime minister in 1966, a couple of years before Abu returned to India after stints at the Observer and The Guardian in London. He was Indira’s most fierce critic, especially during the Emergency. This tumultuous period witnessed some of his best works.