Two members of drug racket arrested in Kochi

KOCHI: The excise enforcement squad on Wednesday arrested two members of a drug racket known as the ‘Mad Max’ group in Kochi.

According to excise officers, Zakariah, 32, of Bombrana, Kasaragod, and Amal Varghese, 26, of Mundiyerumma, Udumbanchola, Idukki, were involved in multiple criminal cases. After their recent release from jail, they moved to Kochi, where they along with their friends started a social-media group called Mad Max. “They targeted school and college students. They took orders through the group and had the drugs delivered at the customers’ place of choice. Recently, we received information about the duo and they were under our surveillance,” an officer said.

Officers recovered 3.3kg of a variety of ganja known as ‘Mysore mango’, 18 nitrazepam tablets and 62.57g of high-quality methamphetamine known as white meth.