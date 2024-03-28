Words of Wisdom

Mahatma Gandhi was not given the Bharat Ratna because it was set up in 1954 and could not be awarded posthumously (Gandhi was assassinated in 1948). The rules have changed since. In response to a petition filed to give Gandhi the country’s highest civilian award, the Supreme Court said that as the Father of the Nation, he is held in such ‘high esteem’ that he is ‘beyond formal recognition’.

The Bharat Ratna is conferred in recognition of ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’, without distinction of race, occupation, position, or gender. The award was originally limited to achievements in the arts, literature, science, and public services, but in 2011 the government expanded the criteria to include ‘any field of human endeavour’. The convention is for the prime minister to make recommendations for the Bharat Ratna to the president, with a maximum of three nominees per year. The recipients receive a Sanad (certificate) signed by the president and a pipal leaf-shaped medallion. There is no monetary grant associated with the award.

I want to shift my attention away from the politics of the award and focus on the literary contribution of our 53 Bharat Ratnas. Had Jawaharlal Nehru never been the prime minister, he would have been famous as the author of An Autobiography and The Discovery of India.

Dr Rajendra Prasad took a suo moto decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on him and announced that he had done so ‘without any recommendation or advice from my prime minister’.