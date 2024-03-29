10-member gang held with MDMA in Kochi

KOCHI: Ten youths, who have been implicated in various criminal cases, were arrested by the Kochi city police for allegedly possessing MDMA.

Among those arrested were Sarath M S, 25, of Kunnamkulam, Mahesh T V, 22, of Palakkad, Mohammed Ajmal, 23, of Ponnani, Jithin M M, 21, of Thrissur, Mubasheer, 23, from Ponnani, Mohammed Shafeeq, 23, from Ponnani, Sabir A V, 25, from Ponnani, Akash N V, 20, from Eddappal, Shyam Sudheer, 23, from Vattakulam, Malappuram, and Navaneeth V K, 24, from Ponnani.

Their arrest followed a search operation prompted by a tip-off received by city police commi s s ioner S Shyam Sundar. On Wednesday night, a police team led by Ernakulam Town South police inspector Premananda Krishnan and the Kochi City DANSAF team conducted a search at a rented residence located on the Satyanarayana Lane near Kadavanthra Pennethu Temple where the suspects were residing.