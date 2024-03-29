Doctors perform Bentall surgery on 64-year-old woman in Kochi

KOCHI: Doctors at Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College in Kolenchery has successfully performed a Bentall surgery on a 64-year-old woman who was suffering from a tear in the part of aorta where it exits the heart. The surgery, aimed at saving the life of the woman, was executed with exceptional precision and expertise.

Known for its intricate nature, the Bentall procedure involves the complete replacement of the damaged proximal aorta and aortic valve. The surgeons reimplanted the coronary arteries into the graft, ensuring optimal blood flow and functionality.