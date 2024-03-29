Doctors perform Bentall surgery on 64-year-old woman in Kochi

KOCHI: Doctors at Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College in Kolenchery has successfully performed a Bentall surgery on a 64-year-old woman who was suffering from a tear in the part of aorta where it exits the heart. The surgery, aimed at saving the life of the woman, was executed with exceptional precision and expertise.
Known for its intricate nature, the Bentall procedure involves the complete replacement of the damaged proximal aorta and aortic valve. The surgeons reimplanted the coronary arteries into the graft, ensuring optimal blood flow and functionality.
Upon the patient’s arrival at the emergency room, a team of expert cardiologists diagnosed the severity of the condition. Dr Eapen Punnoose, Dr Louie Fischer, Dr Vinu Joy, and Dr Tharun David from MOSC Medical College Hospital swiftly assessed the critical nature of the situation. Led by Dr Joseph Thomas Kathayanatt, Dr Smartin Abraham, and Dr Sujith Alexander Kurian, the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery team mobilised for the surgical procedure.
Despite the complexity of the case, the patient’s family showed trust in the surgical team. The 8-hour long procedure resulted in the patient’s recovery and discharge on the eighth post-operative day.