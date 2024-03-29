Kochi: As temp soars, Olive Ridley turtles elude Chavakkad beach

The winter season got delayed too; usually, the temperature along the coasts drops in November and the first batch of turtles arrives to lay eggs,” he said. Olive Ridley turtles are categorised as vulnerable in the IUCN Red List and are included in Schedule-1 of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act.

Members of the fishermen community, youngsters and schoolchildren in and around Chavakkad have for decades been working towards the conservation of the turtles, leading to a rise in the number of hatchlings entering the sea.

Nesting season of the turtles usually begins in November and lasts until February. A turtle can lay about 120 eggs, which take 45-60 days to hatch. In Chavakkad beach, 80% of the laid eggs hatch successfully. “This is the first such decline in turtle footfall in a decade,” said James.