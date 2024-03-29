Migrant workers’ abduction case: Probe hits a dead end

Seeing the police, both the abductors and abducted persons abandoned the vehicle and fled from the place. Police have so far arrested two persons who arranged the vehicle. An investigation revealed that the vehicle was first hired by a police assistant sub-inspector belonging t o t h e AR C amp i n Pathanamthitta. Police have collected details about the abducted persons, but they have already left the state.

“After monitoring their mobile phone locations, it was found that they had reached their native place in Assam. They were working at a shop owned by a relative of the person who abducted them. We will speak to them regarding the case and check whether they have any complaints. It is suspected that personal issues between abducted persons and the abductors led to the incident,” an officer said. Police have found that there were five persons hailing from Thiruvananthapuram in the gang that abducted the migrant workers.

Of these, two persons have criminal history and the other three are youngsters who have no criminal background. All five are absconding. Police maintain that the abduction was part of settling a financial deal. “The migrant workers had told one of the abducted persons that they possessed gold worth Rs 10 lakh with them. They said they were ready to sell the gold for just Rs 5 lakh. However, after paying the money, the gold was not delivered.

This led to the abduction episode,” he said. Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena said that the abducted persons have not filed any complaint till now. “However, we will continue with the investigation and file a chargesheet in the court. Though there is no complaint from abductors, we are bound to probe the incident. Pathanamthitta district police chief is conducting a probe regarding the police officer who hired the vehicle used for the abduction,” he said.

