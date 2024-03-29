Vellamunda Maoist case: Defence seeks action against police officer for perjury

KOCHI: The defence in the Vellamunda Maoist case, involving suspected senior CPI (Maoist) leader Roopesh, has approached the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi to take action against a policeman, who is also the complainant, for misleading the court.

The case, for which trial has been completed, has been posted by the NIA court for judgment on April 1. The case pertains to a break-in by a group of Maoists, who barged into the house of senior civil police officer A B Pramod, of Vellamunda station, in Wayanad, in April 2014.

They allegedly threatened to kill him by training their guns on him and demanded his resignation from service. While leaving the house, they set his motorcycle on fire, causing a loss of Rs 30,000. The case was first probed by Kerala police before the NI A took over.