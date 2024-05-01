Cow and how!

KOCHI: Little Jayasree woke up to a nagging cry from the backyard of her house where she found her anxious family crowding around the cow in their pen that was due to give birth. The girl was a bit startled at first but her mother assured her all would be fine. “There will soon be a Nandini for you to play with,” she told her. From then on, Nandini was her playmate. She watched her being bathed and fed and even braved herself to caress and cuddle her.

This childhood nostalgia led her to keep a small enclosure in the backyard of her house where she reared two cows. This, she did alongside her job as a teacher.

“I get enough milk for my family. However, after watching me deal with the cows, many prompted me to go for it as a full-time profession. But that would mean a whole lot of paperwork and then the tussle to get licences, feed, insurance... The list is endless. I am now happy with my small farm,” she says, probably after observing the ventures that had to be wound up or curtailed due to the state of affairs.

One such venture that was big 10 years ago was the farm run by a former KSRTC employee Vikraman Nair in Angamaly. He had begun it as a supplementary income source, with pension and other perks coming in fits and starts.

“The venture was doing fine till Covid. We had to wind it up after that because of our inability to keep it going. Government support comes but in trickles. That is not enough to keep the farms running with the high cost of feed (a 50kg KS Supreme cattle feed costs Rs1,500). With insurance norms not being farmer-friendly, and milk prices not rising at par with the expenses when you employ manpower, we had to stop the dream run of our farm. So we now only have two cows just to suffice us and our small supply of curd,” says Anisha Soman, Vikraman Nair’s daughter-in-law.