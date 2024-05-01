No Olympics entry, but Alappuzha rafter makes waves in qualifiers

KOCHI: She did not get to enter the Paris Olympics. However, Alappuzha athlete Megha Pradeep ended India’s 11-year-old wait for an Asian Championship medal, by securing bronze in the C1 women’s 500-metre event at the Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifiers 2024 held in Tokyo.

And though the feat marked the end of the Olympics journey of the 19-year-old from Kainakary for now, her tenacity has helped paddlers realise that a medal on the big stage is not unattainable.

“More than the Asian Championship medal, I see it as a milestone. I firmly believe that the hard work I put in since my lower primary school days has paid off. And for any of my achievements, the credit for this too goes to my coach and family,” says Megha, adding that getting to be a part of a world-class championship like Olympic Qualifiers was a great experience.

“Compared to previous years, training camps started late this time. This delay was reflected in overall performances,” Megha says.

“After joining as a havildar in the Indian Army, my further participation will be under the services team. However, I still harbour the dream of an Olympic gold medal,” says the former Sports Authority of India rafter.

V V Sunil, her coach and former national-level athlete is on cloud nine following his disciple’s achievement. “An Asian Championship medal in the senior category is one of the biggest achievements for a paddler. For me as a coach, her performance befits Olympic entry,” he smiles.