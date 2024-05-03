Reading cinema

M-SONE has now released 3,331 movies with Malayalam subtitles. All thanks to a team of 597 translators. The members claim that the total subtitle count may be over 7,000 if series episodes are also counted. “Now anyone can contribute subtitles to movies. The earlier members of the group serve as the admins and they cross-check and verify the subtitles,” adds Sreejith.

It’s not an easy task, especially since one is doing it out of pure passion. One such person, Ameya Shaji (name changed) has been a contributing member of M-SONE for a while now. According to her, depending on the duration of the movie and the time she has in hand, it would take at least three to one week to provide subtitles for a movie.

“Most subtitlers use a software called Subtitle Edit. However, they don’t just translate words literally, they analyse the dialogue in each scene to capture the full meaning without losing the core message. The software will have timestamps and the subtitler will translate the dialogues and save it as a.srt file,” Ameya explains the process. The group’s subtitle collection is available on their website for all to download.

Malayalam subtitles are not restricted to these online groups. The Open Frame Film Society, Payyanur, has also been at the forefront of promoting cinema through Malayalam subtitles. Their efforts have resulted in subtitling approximately 50 classic movies, including Hiroshima Mon Amour, Charulatha, Knife in the Water, Tokyo Story and Death by Hanging. It has completed three hundred other films too.

P Premachandran, a higher secondary Malayalam teacher and a member of the film society, says the efforts have eased language barriers. “When we organise film festivals, the older population can understand the craft better if we add Malayalam subtitles. In one such workshop, critic K F Mathews pointed out that he could acquire deeper knowledge of the 1956 film Night In Fog, thanks to the subtitles,” he says.

“Also, many older people drop by the Payyanur film festival as they don’t want to miss out on experiencing a foreign movie in their mother tongue. Plans are now afoot at the society for its 9th Film Festival. Premachandran says the society’s efforts have also facilitated the screening of academic films with Malayalam subtitles in many schools across Kerala,says Premachandran.

He says, Malayalam subtitles is a way to introduce school children to world cinema. With subtitle files that are in WhatsApp groups to introduce classics and film related to education to young children. Afterall, cinema is also a tool for education, he smiles.

The challenges

Malayalam subtitling groups grapple with ethical dilemmas, and one of the most prominent issues is piracy. Interestingly, the acceptance of Malayalam subtitles owes much to the availability of foreign films on platforms like Telegram and Torrents. The audience for Malayalam subtitles often overlaps with those who consume pirated content. Another significant challenge faced by subtitlers lies in translating profanity. Rendering them into Malayalam without offending the audience is no small feat, especially as the viewers include schoolchildren to older audiences. Sreejith discusses another aspect — double translation. “Foreign films undergo double translation when rendered into Malayalam. Subtitlers, who are often unfamiliar with the original text, rely on English subtitles for their translations. And that means the authenticity and originality of the text is questionable. During this process of double translation, numerous words and meanings are inevitably lost,” Sreejith says.

Diversity in captions

National award-winning film critic C S Venkiteswaran, however, ponits to an interesting phenomenon. “There are several versions of Malayalam subtitles available for the same movie reflecting different dialects or slang. Hence, viewers from various regions in Kerala can select the version that truly speaks to them. It’s all about the abundance of choices. Providing ample options ensures that viewers can find the one that suits their preferences,” he says. Rajeev Ramachandran, a senior journalist and audio-visual translator, emphasises the importance of subtitles with closed captions and audio descriptions. “Closed captions enhance inclusivity by providing a cinematic experience for the hearing impaired. However, modern cinema extends beyond mere dialogue — it encompasses scenes, actions, and the audio track, all of which significantly contribute to the narrative. For me, closed captioning is akin to translating a visual and auditory cinematic concept into a different language,” he says.