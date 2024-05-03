Seal(s) the deal

KOCHI: Sustainable transportation is the buzzword in the automobile industry. Indeed, the past few years have witnessed an earnest embracing of the electric. Though Tesla is deemed the poster boy in this domain, when it comes to sales performance, there is only one clear winner: BYD.

On March 25, the Chinese automaker became the world’s first to roll out its seven millionth new energy vehicle. This would come as no surprise to keen industry followers as BYD had already registered record-breaking sales last year, surpassing three million units annually.

Through its subsidiary BYD India, the company has expanded its offerings in the country, which include MPV e6 and ATTO 3, with the introduction of the luxury electric sedan, BYD Seal.

Recently, I test-drove the Premium variant, which offers the longest range. Here, I share my thoughts on the vehicle.

Variants

The vehicle comes in three variants — Dynamic, Premium and Performance. The Dynamic dons a 61.44 kWh battery and offers a claimed range of 510 kilometres, while the premium promises 650 kilometres on an 82.5 kWh battery. The performance variant, on the other hand, boasts all-wheel drive capabilities and a range of 580 kilometres on an 82.5 kWh battery and two motors.

Design

The BYD Seal is a stylish sedan designed to maximise aerodynamics and range, with an ‘ocean-inspired’ design concept. Recognised with the coveted iF Design Award, its unique features include double U-shaped headlight clusters and dot matrix tail lights. Inside, the cabin features a 15.6-inch multimedia touchscreen with rotation function, offering vertical and horizontal orientation options. The air cooling inside the car is completely controlled via this screen, which may prove difficult when on the move.