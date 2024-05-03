Seal(s) the deal

KOCHI: Sustainable transportation is the buzzword in the automobile industry. Indeed, the past few years have witnessed an earnest embracing of the electric. Though Tesla is deemed the poster boy in this domain, when it comes to sales performance, there is only one clear winner: BYD.
On March 25, the Chinese automaker became the world’s first to roll out its seven millionth new energy vehicle. This would come as no surprise to keen industry followers as BYD had already registered record-breaking sales last year, surpassing three million units annually.
Through its subsidiary BYD India, the company has expanded its offerings in the country, which include MPV e6 and ATTO 3, with the introduction of the luxury electric sedan, BYD Seal.
Recently, I test-drove the Premium variant, which offers the longest range. Here, I share my thoughts on the vehicle.
Variants
The vehicle comes in three variants — Dynamic, Premium and Performance. The Dynamic dons a 61.44 kWh battery and offers a claimed range of 510 kilometres, while the premium promises 650 kilometres on an 82.5 kWh battery. The performance variant, on the other hand, boasts all-wheel drive capabilities and a range of 580 kilometres on an 82.5 kWh battery and two motors.
Design
The BYD Seal is a stylish sedan designed to maximise aerodynamics and range, with an ‘ocean-inspired’ design concept. Recognised with the coveted iF Design Award, its unique features include double U-shaped headlight clusters and dot matrix tail lights. Inside, the cabin features a 15.6-inch multimedia touchscreen with rotation function, offering vertical and horizontal orientation options. The air cooling inside the car is completely controlled via this screen, which may prove difficult when on the move.
The audio system is top-notch. The roof is a tinted glass panel, providing an open-sky experience, albeit with potential heat buildup in hot weather. The seats are sporty and supportive, with generous legroom even in the back row.
The 4,800-mm-long car has a 2,920-mm wheelbase. The vehicle not only features a spacious trunk in the rear (400 litres) but also boasts an additional 53 litres of storage space in the front (frunk).
Drive
The Seal impresses with its 313 hp motor, extreme aerodynamics, and efficient suspension, offering a pleasurable driving experience with commendable high-speed stability. Humps are the only places where one needs to be a little more cautious: the vehicle has just 145mm of ground clearance. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Level 2 features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, add to the driving experience.
Verdict
With its blend of style, performance, and sustainability, the BYD Seal sets a new standard in the electric sedan segment.
Battery/Charging
The Seal is equipped with BYD’s blade battery, seamlessly integrated into the sedan’s body, forming a strong ‘sandwich’ structure. It has a high-efficiency heat pump for efficient battery temperature regulation and low energy consumption. Charging options include a 220v AC power source at 7kW or a DC fast charger at 110 or 150kW, with high-speed charging capability allowing for a quick charge in just 26 minutes (from 30% to 80%) with a 150kW charger. AC 11kW makes charging at home more convenient and easy.
Price
Priced at D41 lakh for the Dynamic, Rs 45.55 lakh for the Premium, and Rs 53 lakh for the Performance (all ex-showroom), the Seal offers a compelling value proposition for a premium electric sedan, despite import taxes (it is imported as fully built cars).
New releases
Mahindra rolls out XUV 3XO
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched the XUV 3XO, with prices starting from D7.49 lakh. Setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, the XUV 3XO combines standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, and cutting-edge technology. The XUV 3XO is powered by a lineup of world-class Turbo engines designed for performance and superior efficiency. The mStallion TGDi and the Turbo Diesel engines churn out best-in-class power and torque of 96 kW (130 PS) and 230Nm and 85.8 kW (117 PS) and 300Nm, respectively. Additionally, the mStallion TGDi clocks 0-60 km/h in 4.5 s while offering a segment-best fuel efficiency of 20.1 km/l with manual transmission. The XUV 3XO’s bookings will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from May 15, 2024.
Volkswagen’s GT LIne hits the streets
Volkswagen India introduced the highly anticipated black sport-themed Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport. Both the vehicles are a part of the newly created ‘Sport’ line structure, featuring a fresh, visually distinct identity that forms part of the brand’s new line structure for the Taigun. While the Taigun GT Line (1.0l TSI engine) has been launched for Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom), the Taigun GT Plus Sport has been introduced at Rs 18.53 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki commences pre-bookings for Swift
Maruti Suzuki India Limited announces the commencement of pre-bookings for the highly anticipated 4th generation Epic New Swift for Rs 11,000. In this all-new generation, the Epic New Swift builds on its much-loved signature sporty design while enhancing its dynamism and fun-to-drive quotient.
Pre-booking options for customers: The Epic New Swift can be booked by logging on to marutisuzuki.com/swift or by visiting your nearest Maruti Suzuki ARENA showroom.
JAWA launches 2024 models
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has just launched its 2024 model range of the Bobber lineup. Jawa Perak gets a new dual-tone variant and is priced at Rs 2,13,187 (same price as before), and the Jawa 42 Bobber is now priced at Rs 2,09,500 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). Also, the 42 Bobber gets two new variants: Mystic Copper and Jasper Red Dual Tone with diamond-cut alloy wheels straight from the factory. Perak is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine with 29.9PS power and 30Nm Torque.
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’