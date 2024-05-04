An embodiment of cultural harmony in Mattancherry Dharmanath Jain Temple

KOCHI: Everyday, a little past noon, hundreds of pigeons are seen descending on the roof of Dharmanath Jain Temple in Mattancherry to await the calls of Prafulbhai V Shah. As with other customs of this over-a-century-old temple, feeding pigeons is also a cherished ritual here.

“The tradition started about 19 years ago. Today, it attracts a lot of visitors to the temple. Anyone is welcome to feed the birds. You just need to call them with affection,” says Prafulbhai, a member of the Jain community.

Built in 1904, the temple is dedicated to the 15th Tirthankara. According to the locals, the birds are often seen since noon waiting patiently on the roof or on the temple premises for Prafulbhai to finish chanting prayers and feed them.

Even during a time when the entire country was torn by communal strives and rebellions, the Mattancherry community was welcoming of everyone — Gujaratis, Marathis, Kashmiris, Jews and Parsis. This is as true today as it was in the olden days, thus shaping the locality into a renowned cultural hub. Nowhere is this warmth more profound than at Dharmanath Jain Temple.

“After the port town of Muziris on the Malabar coast was destroyed by a Periyar in spate during the 14th century, Kochi evolved into a bustling trading centre. Traders from Kutch and Saurashtra started settling here in numbers,” says Prakash P, local historian and president of Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram.

According to him, the Jain temple was set up in memory of a wealthy trader by his wife Hirubhai Jivraj Dhanji.