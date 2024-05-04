Kochi

Heatline

TNIE lensman A Sanesh’s snapshots from the city and its outskirts shed light on the ongoing crisis that has crippled the state — an unprecedented heatwave
An empty plastic bottle lies starkly against a dried-up wetland at Ezhupunna on the Ernakulam-Alappuzha border
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is experiencing one of its worst summers with the mercury soaring to unprecedented levels. This has had the India Meteorological Department to sound a heatwave alert in the state.

While global warming is indeed cited as one of the primary reasons for daytime temperatures remaining unusually high, one can’t discount factors like the urban heat island effect or the coastal state’s maritime climate where average humidity is relatively higher.

These mean that when the temperature increases, the heat you feel (feel-like temperature) is also high.

Though the national weather agency has forecast favourable conditions for decent rainfall in the state come monsoon, as sweaty as we are, June seems so far away now.

Children take a dip in the waters at Cheriyapallamthuruthu near Pizhala
Kerala's heatwave

