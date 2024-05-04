Mambazhakaalam

And another one known for its hue is Sinshoora. Being one of the firstborns of the mango season, it is Sindhoora that often welcomes the public to a very sweet and fruitful season.

While comparatively easier to identify, with its reddish shade, the fruit weighs nearly 250 grams per mango. “There are not a lot of distinct reddish mangoes I have seen, and Sindhoora is a combination of red, green, and a bit of yellow,” says Sameer, a fruit seller from Bihar.

As I walked more into the lanes of markets, I stumbled upon a public favourite — Imam Pasand. With its origin in Urdu stories to the possibility of it having been Emperor Humayun’s favourite, it is one of the sweetest mangoes available. Very much in competition with Alphonso for the grand title, Imam Pasand has thin, tasty skin and is being bought a lot this season.

On the other hand, Banganapalli is the middle child of the season and is a bit more pale than others. Often distinctly larger than many varieties, Banganapalli is one of the most affordable lots in the family.

“Another variety, Jawaad can be sweeter than Banganapalli sometimes. However, most people cannot afford those, so Banganapalli is bought a lot,” Sameer adds.

Malgoa, with a smaller seed and more flesh, will be available well into May. With a thick skin, it is seen and described as being more round and curvy with a dip near its stem.

“With a pale flesh, Malgoa is sweet even before ripening, unlike mangoes like Sindhoora or even Neelam,” says Baiju.

Neelam, a latecomer to the mango season, mainly comes from Andhra Pradesh. “With a particularly small round shape, it can be seen when the monsoon rains start,” he adds.

While the markets are full of different variants, isn’t it a wonder that our states can grow so many of them right in time for the season?

Baiju tells me that with various grafting and budding techniques becoming popular among mango cultivators, growing multiple varieties of mangoes together is a cakewalk.

“Grafting is a practical method. Multi-budding, where you can grow multiple mango types on one tree, is very useful. The only main factor that affects is the climate, and some trees have close to 25 mango types growing together,” says Baiju.

And that’s how our markets get filled with mangoes from all over the country. Though the season of varieties like Moovandan and other umpteen local variants are almost over, the mango season is not close to an end as more and more varieties from other states enter the market.