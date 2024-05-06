Kerala: Chellanam seawall road seeks lifespan extension

KOCHI: A road built to facilitate a major project in the coastal area of Chellanam is fast becoming a beacon of hope for the residents there. The around seven-metre wide pathway created for vehicles bringing in tetrapods and other materials for the seawall construction has a lot of potential if developed properly, says V T Sebastian, general convener of the Chellanam Kochi Janakeeya Vedi.

The local residents have contributed a lot during the construction of the seawall, which has been realised after much struggle, he stresses.

“The road has been built by taking over private land along the seawall. These residents have let go of a part of their properties, which have shrunk over the years because of sea erosion, for the construction of the road,” Sebastian points out. So, it becomes the responsibility of the government to ensure the road is developed and maintained properly.One big potential is tourism, "he says.