Kerala: Chellanam seawall road seeks lifespan extension

KOCHI: A road built to facilitate a major project in the coastal area of Chellanam is fast becoming a beacon of hope for the residents there. The around seven-metre wide pathway created for vehicles bringing in tetrapods and other materials for the seawall construction has a lot of potential if developed properly, says V T Sebastian, general convener of the Chellanam Kochi Janakeeya Vedi.
The local residents have contributed a lot during the construction of the seawall, which has been realised after much struggle, he stresses.
“The road has been built by taking over private land along the seawall. These residents have let go of a part of their properties, which have shrunk over the years because of sea erosion, for the construction of the road,” Sebastian points out. So, it becomes the responsibility of the government to ensure the road is developed and maintained properly.One big potential is tourism, "he says.
According to the people of Chellanam, the one thing contractors used to highlight in the past regarding seawall construction was the lack of an approach road.
“Now that one has been built using our land taken without any compensation being paid, as is done in the case of all other road projects, we want it to be taken good care of,” says a resident who has been on the forefront of the struggle to get the seawall built.
The road stretches all along the 7.36km seawall, providing a scenic view of the Arabian sea.
“The biggest fad among tourists these days is travelling along coastal areas on bicycles. If you come to Fort Kochi, you will be able to see foreign tourists cycling to all the heritage sites. Some tourists cycle from Alappuzha to Fort Kochi along SH 66 passing through Chellanam,” Sebastian says.
According to him, the road extending from the Chellanam fishing harbour to Puthenthodu north in the panchayat also offers a similar experience.
“It can be said that this road offers an even better view since it is right on the seashore. Another feature this area offers is a new beach that is developing with the arrival of groynes. Cycle to the new beach that looks even more beautiful than Cherai,” he says.
Residents point out another use the road will possibly have in the future. “The Coastal Highway will become a reality in the coming years. And once that happens, this road can be used as a byroad to divert vehicles,” Sebastian says.
But then there is the ever-present danger of the seawall sinking over the years. The finished seawall is expected to be battered by the waves and eroded by 25 to 40cm every year.
“Hence, it is essential this road remains in place for future development and to protect the coastline,” he adds.
Tourism potential
The road stretches all along the 7.36km seawall, providing a scenic view of the Arabian sea. One big potential of road is tourism, says V T Sebastian, general convener of the Chellanam Kochi Janakeeya Vedi