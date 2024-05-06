Kerala: Police officers lauded for cracking Puthencruz home burglary

KOCHI: After burglars made off with gold worth Rs 45 lakh from a residence in Iruppachira, near Puthencruz, police officers feared that lack of evidence would push investigations to a dead end.

Within four days, however, the probe team apprehended a two-man gang involved in a string of heists at unoccupied houses. Examination of footage from approximately 125 CCTV cameras along the 50km stretch from Puthencruz to Aluva-Paravur Road, and information gathered about recently released thieves, helped officers solve the case.

One of the suspects, 28-year-old Baiju, from Kodungallur, who had been released from prison five months earlier, drew particular attention. He was placed under surveillance. Baiju and his accomplice, 26-year-old Nisar, from North Paravur, were eventually picked up from a lodge in Kodungallur. Officers also recovered around 47 sovereigns of gold – of the 69 sovereigns stolen – from the accused.

Ranjith R Nair’s house was burgled on the night of April 27. The two suspects broke in after confirming that the house was unoccupied. After failing to force open the front door, they accessed the second floor using a ladder.