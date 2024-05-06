Work on Kochi metro expansion to Kakkanad gathers pace

KOCHI: Work on the second phase of the Kochi Metro, from JLN Stadium to Kakkanad, is gathering pace. While the preparatory work for the metro expansion – from Palarivattom Jn to Chembumukku – has been completed, the construction of the entry-exit station at Infopark is under way, the authorities said.

At Chittethukara, piling has been completed on one side while the work for the same has started on the other side and at Kinfra, according to a Kochi Metro official. Similar work is in progress at Csez (Cochin Special Economic Zone), Kakkanad Jn and Infopark. A stakeholder meeting is scheduled to be held soon to discuss traffic management and diversion in the area.

According to reports, Afcons Infrastructure has quoted the lowest bid to construct a viaduct and nine stations for the Phase 2 project. However, a final decision on awarding the tender is yet to be taken by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) which has offered a loan for the project.

“The tender is under review by AIIB and a decision will be made soon. The work on the second phase is expected to be completed within 18 months, with simultaneous progress on the viaduct, signalling, telecommunication system, tracks, and entry-exit works,” the Kochi Metro official said.

At the same time, land acquisition is yet to be completed at some points.