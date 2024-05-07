Arrowroot or aristocrat? What influenced Koovappady’s origin

KOCHI: As home to one of the only three elephant training centres in Kerala, Koovappady, nestled in the hinterlands of Ernakulam, is renowned today as aana kalari, where mahouts train their jumbos. However, the very visible Kodanad Training Centre, like the gentle giants it inhabits, likely dwarfs the plethora of theories that give Koovappady its name.

One such, and perhaps the most enduring, is the tale of Kooveli Madom and its inhabitants. “These brahmins — of noble descent — were the prominent members of the community. They were acknowledged by the commoners as kottayil karthakkanmar (lords of the citadel). It was from the steps of their fortress or pady that orders were meted out to the villagers. It was also where the issues of the community were resolved,” states R Gopakumar of Koovappady panchayat.

The fame and name of the Kooveli household eventually saw the place donning the name Koovappady, likely a shortened version of the word that meant the doorstep of the Kooveli.

There are other theories too, of course. Koovappady was also renowned for the production of arrowroot. Arrowroot is often referred to as Koova among Malayalis.