Arrowroot or aristocrat? What influenced Koovappady’s origin

KOCHI: As home to one of the only three elephant training centres in Kerala, Koovappady, nestled in the hinterlands of Ernakulam, is renowned today as aana kalari, where mahouts train their jumbos. However, the very visible Kodanad Training Centre, like the gentle giants it inhabits, likely dwarfs the plethora of theories that give Koovappady its name.
One such, and perhaps the most enduring, is the tale of Kooveli Madom and its inhabitants. “These brahmins — of noble descent — were the prominent members of the community. They were acknowledged by the commoners as kottayil karthakkanmar (lords of the citadel). It was from the steps of their fortress or pady that orders were meted out to the villagers. It was also where the issues of the community were resolved,” states R Gopakumar of Koovappady panchayat.
The fame and name of the Kooveli household eventually saw the place donning the name Koovappady, likely a shortened version of the word that meant the doorstep of the Kooveli.
There are other theories too, of course. Koovappady was also renowned for the production of arrowroot. Arrowroot is often referred to as Koova among Malayalis.
“Arrowroot powder, the digestible starch extracted from its root, was a notable commodity in the market. This item is called Koova podi (podi means powder). Koovappady likely derived its name from this,” reasons Mala R, junior superintendent of the panchayat.
For decades, Koovappady relied on cattle farming, the export of dairy products and agriculture. Furthermore, products such as chakkapappadam and sun-dried thera, made from mango pulp, facilitated Koovappady into becoming a major resource centre.
According to the locals, the products are frequently exported to cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.
Koovappady today consists of interesting attractions such as Thottuva Dhanwanthari Temple and Aimury Shiva Temple. The huge sculpture of Nandi (the sacred bull of Lord Shiva) in Aimury is a blissful work of art which attracts a lot of people. The famous Kodanad Training Centre is adjacent to this place.
