Genrobotics to launch Kerala’s first industrial park on private campus

KOCHI: Genrobotic Innovations, a pioneer in robotics innovation, is set to launch an industrial park at Ilahia College of Engineering and Technology (ICET) in Muvattupuzha.

This will be the first such venture on a private campus in Kerala, conceived as part of the state government ‘Industry on Campus’ initiative.

The Rs 3-crore facility will be developed as a state-of-the-art centre to spur innovation in education, and integrate AI and robotics more efficiently through proper research. Tom Thomas, chief operating officer of the Kerala Startup Mission, inaugurated the project at ICET last week.

Genrobotics – ranked among the top three AI startups in India and known for the robotic sewer cleaner ‘Bandicoot’ – has proposed to develop the park as a hub for fostering the creation of advanced technologies, encouraging bright and visionary minds, and giving an impetus to the state’s economic growth.

“The facility will consist of an advanced R&D lab and a sophisticated production facility. Through this partnership, Genrobotics aims to conduct advanced research and development activities specifically dedicated to humanoid and semi-humanoid robotics and AI,” said Nikhil N P of Genrobotics.

Considered the first humanoid R&D centre in the state, it will facilitate internships, research and jobs for students both on- and off-campus, providing opportunities for research, development and commercialisation of innovative ideas in robotics and AI.

“This collaborative venture with ICET will kick-start our plans to establish technology centres across colleges in Kerala,” Nikhil added.

“We plan to launch such an industrial park across this country to boost this integration since AI and robotics have the enormous potential to solve various human problems.”

K A Navas, principal of ICET, said, “It fills me with pride as an educator to witness my former students evolve into founders of a socially conscious organisation leveraging robotics and AI to benefit society and uplift the underprivileged.

“Together, we will nurture a culture of innovation and excellence that will benefit our students, faculty, and the broader community.”