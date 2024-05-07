Have a good laugh

KOCHI: Remember the song ‘Siri siri’ from the film ‘Alavandhan’ where Kamal Haasan goes around a party urging everyone to laugh? The lines ‘Sirikka therintha mirugathirkku manidhan endra peyar’ aptly explain that laughter is the main difference between humans and animals.

Yet, as we grow old, we laugh less and worry more. A person enjoying a bout of laughter is looked at with envy — as though he has no problems in life. Is there a rule that one cannot laugh through the curveballs that life throws at them?

As Charles Dickens said, “There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour.” As the world has celebrated Laughter Day on the first Sunday of May, TNIE finds out why laughter is important.

Laughing is a non-verbal expression, characterised by sequences of regular short bursts of exhalations and found to be infectious in a positive way. “Studies prove that laughing for no reason, done daily for three minutes can uplift one’s mood by improving their immunity,” says B Elayaraja, consultant psychologist at Kavithalayaa Counselling Centre.

Coming across a comical scenario in real life or listening to a joke that tickles your funny bone instantly is not a daily occurrence. Hence, laughing needs to be done as an exercise. “The reason why children tend to laugh more than adults is that they don’t look for a reason to laugh. To laugh is itself a reason to them,” he says.