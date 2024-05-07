Keep your lungs healthy during peak summer

KOCHI: Asthma,is the second most prevalent chronic respiratory disease globally, affecting 3.6 people. The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study has estimated that India is home to over 30 million asthmatics, accounting for 13.09 per cent of the global burden. When it comes to mortality, India accounts for over 42 per cent of all global asthma deaths. Several risk factors, such as smoking, inhaling cold air, air pollutants and allergens can trigger asthma symptoms and exacerbations. Also, the impact of ambient warm temperature on asthma hospitalisation has received considerable attention recently.

Recent studies from Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Maryland, New York, and Beijing have reported an increase in asthma hospitalisation risk with higher temperatures, especially during summer months.

Humidity is frequently associated with worsening of respiratory symptoms such as breathlessness, nasal congestion, cough, excess mucus production and wheezing. Humid air is denser as it has a high water content. High density leads to increased airway resistance in the body. Humidity makes the air stagnant due to which pollutants and allergens like pollen, dust, mould, dust mites, and smoke get trapped in the airway.

Most intense bronchoconstriction occurs when inhaling hot humid air. Increased humidity may also encourage the growth of mould in the home or workplace.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) says keeping indoor humidity levels below 60 per cent can help prevent the growth of mould. Dust mites that live in furniture, carpets and bedding thrive at humidity levels of 70 to 80 per cent.