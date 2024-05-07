Living with asthma

KOCHI: Asthma, a chronic lung disease affecting both children and adults, has the potential to disrupt daily life and lead to severe complications if left unchecked. It is crucial to address and understand this disease, especially as we approach another World Asthma Day. According to statistics, over 260 million people worldwide are affected by asthma.

The disease is characterised by recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, tightness in the chest, and nighttime coughing. If left unmanaged, it can escalate to severe asthma attacks necessitating hospitalisation or even ICU care. Asthma condition significantly impacts physical activity, sleep quality, and overall well-being. The only way to manage asthma is by avoiding triggers and adhering to the guidance of healthcare providers to minimise its impact.

Triggers

Identifying and avoiding triggers such as dust mites, pollen, animal dander, and strenuous exercise are crucial in managing the disease. However, the triggers vary among individuals. So understanding personal triggers is essential to make personal strategies.

Allergy

Asthma and allergies are often conflated, but they are distinct conditions with different manifestations and treatments. Allergy can be manifested in either of three ways — allergic rhinitis and conjunctivitis (characterised by running nose, sneezing, itchy nose or eyes), urticaria (itching with rashes over skin) and asthma.

Diagnosis

Asthma is primarily a clinical diagnosis based on the symptoms and examination findings A lung function test called spirometry can aid in diagnosing asthma. It can help understand the response to asthma medications.

Attack

During an asthma attack, the airways, which are small tubes that carry air to the lungs, constrict and narrow in response to triggers. Additionally, mucus buildup further obstructs the airways. This leads to symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, and chest tightness. In severe cases, the attack can cause a drop in the oxygen level in the blood.

Treatment

Inhalers are the cornerstone of asthma therapy, offering both immediate relief during attacks and long-term control. It can minimise symptoms, reduces nighttime disturbances, etc.

Medications

Long-term control medications effectively reduce the frequency of asthma attacks. However, asthma medications may have mild side effects. Discussing personalised asthma management plans with healthcare providers help maintain optimal health.

Asthma control tips

Learn what triggers your attacks so that you can avoid them whenever possible

Use mattress covers and pillowcases to make a barrier between dust mites and yourself, and keep pets out of your bedroom

Asthma control inhalers need to be taken for the long term.

Discuss your asthma management plan with your healthcare provider and be aware of warning signs of poor control and asthma attack

The writer is a senior consultant in pulmonology at VPS Lakeshore