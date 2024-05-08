‘Art Kochi’ celebrates human-nature link

KOCHI: The complexities of relationships, the bond between nature and humanity, and the dynamics of power have all been captured with the masterful brush strokes by 35 artists from all over Kerala at the ongoing Art Kochi exhibition. The exhibition at David Hall Arts Gallery in Fort Kochi concludes on May 12.

The collaboration between curator Reuben Thomas George and curatorial consultant O Sunder has managed to garner the interest of many.

“There is much more in these frames which can only be deduced by an onlooker’s mind. The adept use of colours and the generous presentation of some of their life stories are sure to enlighten the visitors. In addition to this, some artistic expressions bring forth a soul-stirring beauty of thoughts and nature,” says Sunder, artist and founder of the Cochin Art Cube.

Artist Sara Hussain’s frames would make one ponder the complexities of human relationships. She has skillfully portrayed the delicate balance between commitment and the fear of abandonment. Through her art, Sara explores the journey from bonding to feeling entrapped and also highlights the inevitable conflicts and challenges that arise in any relationship. “I aim to make the visitors look deeper into the complexities of relationships. How love transcends from the creation of a bond between two persons to finally metamorphosing into chains of bondage,” says Sara.