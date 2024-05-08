‘Art Kochi’ celebrates human-nature link
KOCHI: The complexities of relationships, the bond between nature and humanity, and the dynamics of power have all been captured with the masterful brush strokes by 35 artists from all over Kerala at the ongoing Art Kochi exhibition. The exhibition at David Hall Arts Gallery in Fort Kochi concludes on May 12.
The collaboration between curator Reuben Thomas George and curatorial consultant O Sunder has managed to garner the interest of many.
“There is much more in these frames which can only be deduced by an onlooker’s mind. The adept use of colours and the generous presentation of some of their life stories are sure to enlighten the visitors. In addition to this, some artistic expressions bring forth a soul-stirring beauty of thoughts and nature,” says Sunder, artist and founder of the Cochin Art Cube.
Artist Sara Hussain’s frames would make one ponder the complexities of human relationships. She has skillfully portrayed the delicate balance between commitment and the fear of abandonment. Through her art, Sara explores the journey from bonding to feeling entrapped and also highlights the inevitable conflicts and challenges that arise in any relationship. “I aim to make the visitors look deeper into the complexities of relationships. How love transcends from the creation of a bond between two persons to finally metamorphosing into chains of bondage,” says Sara.
Moving past human relations, artist Benny Paul’s work transports us to a mythical realm where the ethereal Goddess of nature reigns supreme. His artwork beautifully captures the interplay between nature and humanity, symbolized by a pure river that reflects the emotions of the goddess. “These frames serve as a reminder of our intertwined relationship with the environment. I want to emphasize the profound impact of nature on our emotions and existence,” says Benny.
Whereas artist V S Madhu takes a more introspective approach, exploring the dynamics of power and authority in human society. His paintings shed light on the multifaceted nature of authority. Each frame depicts power as a factor that influences others’ actions, beliefs and behaviour.
“I have tried to portray authority as a force for good and a potential source of oppression. I want the person looking at my painting to contemplate the influence of power on individuals and society and have thought-provoking conversations about leadership and governance,” says Madhu.
The exhibition is open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm.