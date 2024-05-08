Off the cuss

KOCHI: In today’s fast-paced digital world, Generation Z is shaking things up like never before. They are the ones making memes go viral, starting online movements, and challenging traditional norms. And while they are at it, there are also reshaping how language is used, particularly by making cuss words appear cool and casual.
“One of the most interesting words in the English language today is the word f*&k. It is one magical word: just by its sound it can describe pain, pleasure, hate and love....,” Osho once famously said. The classic video is all-time hit on social media.
Many among today’s youth would swear by the logic. There are, in fact, some who replace ‘f*&k’ with local favourite ‘m@*ru’.
Cuss words, once considered taboo, are now as common as saying hello. But why? What’s behind this linguistic shift?
Here, TNIE examines Gen Z’s enduring love affair with swearing to gauge if it’s a natural evolution in language, whether there are psychological factors at play, and what experts have to say about this cultural trend.
Sign of changing times
Right off the bat, Mini S Menon, a freelance journalist and English language trainer, says that the prevalent usage of cuss words today is anything but language evolution, but instead a sign of the changing times, of changing priorities and social equations.
“People are more frustrated now… there’s too much happening around them, a tsunami of information. There’s a yearning to become all that today’s media exposes one to. But people are still stuck in their everyday realities. I think this usage of cuss words is a direct consequence of that frustration,” says Mini.
Earlier, she used to make her children wash their mouths with soap and water every time they used cuss words. “But today, even adults are using cuss words. They have been normalised to a large extent,” says Mini.
“I don’t think many are aware of the significance of the words they use. Now, it’s more about fitting in. It’s more emotion than anything else. So, I don’t think it’s an indication of language evolution.
Covid effect
Indeed, for most people, cuss words are just exclamation marks or interjections. Arun B Nair, professor of psychiatry at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, points out that the trend settled in during the Covid period, when people, regardless of age, were exposed to a plethora of online content.
“Western movies and series popular among youth feature conversations where cuss words are used multiple times in one sentence. These words are seen as stylish and entrench themselves in popular culture. Adults are also influenced by this and take a softer approach towards children using it,” Arun says.
This, he says, is not ideal in every setting. According to him, practical life skills education is very vital in schools to help students discern between informal and formal settings. Starting this education early is important, Arun reasons, as it can help young people become emotionally stable, socially adept, and flexible in their communication.
As regular expressions
However, the frequent use of cuss words has robbed each of its shock value. “It’s also interesting to explore the evolution of cuss words,” Kochi-based psychologist Shibili Suhanah says.
“Certain words started as insults. Today, they are regular expressions of aggression, surprise, or even love. A word that has taken a peculiar tangent in the word slut. Today, it is used nonchalantly among friends.”
Neuroscientific studies show that swearing arouses emotions and activates our limbic system. Cuss words command more attention and evoke emotions, thus making people pay closer attention, explains Shibili.
Sumy Joy Oliapuram, a professor of Malayalam at Maharaja’s College, concurs. “Unlike earlier times, these words are not taken as seriously anymore. I don’t believe these words should be (or can be) obliterated from our vocabulary. They express strong emotions. In some cases, using cuss words can act as a pressure-cooker valve,” he says.
A coloured past
Cuss words, like any word, have a history. In most cases, they are derived from upper-class attitudes towards commoners and women and are even sexually coloured.
“However, the new generation, unaware of this history, may not understand the words’ obscure meanings. Also, linguistics suggests there is no point in searching for roots when words have evolved and taken on new meanings,” Sumy points out.
Indeed, cuss words now portray a myriad of emotions. So much so that it has become challenging to discern the exact emotion behind such expressions, says Muhammed Sahal Cev, a psychologist from Kozhikode.
This is validated by Muhammed Nazeeb, a student from Thrissur, who says, “Among close friends, we often use cuss words as slang. They don’t carry actual meaning or intent. However, when interacting with others, the context changes.”
A peculiar fad
So, are cuss words a fad? Shibu K, who heads the Department of psychology at Christ Nagar College, Thiruvananthapuram, certainly thinks so. “This trend stems from a psychological need for attention and peer group acceptance. It’s seen as a way to assert strength within the group and align with an ideal self-image dictated by their generation,” says Shibu.
According to him, external factors such as parental quality, family dynamics, and institutional influence are toothless in quelling this trend.
However, not all are okay with the prevalence of cuss words. “The world is indeed more open-minded now. But that’s not an excuse for swearing. Even if it’s used casually, if someone has a problem with it, it’s still a problem,” says Ashly Mariam Punnoose, a student from the University of Kerala.
Not cool
Indeed, regardless of these words’ casual intent, most have distasteful and derogatory origins, especially to women or queer people.
“Using such language can harm careers and personal lives. Respect is crucial in any relationship,” adds Ashly.
While Gen Z might think cuss words are cool, the legal system thinks differently. Keep it clean or you might find yourself in hot water, says Krishnaveni M, a lawyer in Thiruvananthapuram District Court.
“If ‘obscene words’ are used in public to insult or annoy, legal action as per IPC Section 294(b) can be taken against the perpetrator, attracting a punishment with imprisonment up to 3 months or with a fine, or both,” she says.
The interesting aspect of the said offence is that it is categorised along with major crimes like robbery, murder, rape, etc. In that sense, it is a non-compoundable offence.
“It cannot be settled or compromised between the parties outside of court and requires a full trial for justice,” Krishnaveni says.
“It must be kept in mind that, as held by the Supreme Court in a 2022 judgment, mere abusive, humiliating, or defamatory words by itself cannot attract an offence. There must be further proof to establish that it was to the annoyance of others.”
Peace out
As Gen Z embraces a newfound freedom of speech, let’s not forget the age-old advice: choose your words wisely.
After all, in a world where everything can go viral, the language we use today could shape the conversations of tomorrow. Peace out!
RAW & GENUINE
Writer S Hareesh, in an earlier interview with TNIE, said cuss words are a sign of openness. “It is a natural way of talking, particularly among friends. Such words can even carry a sense of humour and affection. I view swearing as a raw and genuine expression of local dialect,” he said.