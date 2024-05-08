Off the cuss

KOCHI: In today’s fast-paced digital world, Generation Z is shaking things up like never before. They are the ones making memes go viral, starting online movements, and challenging traditional norms. And while they are at it, there are also reshaping how language is used, particularly by making cuss words appear cool and casual.

“One of the most interesting words in the English language today is the word f*&k. It is one magical word: just by its sound it can describe pain, pleasure, hate and love....,” Osho once famously said. The classic video is all-time hit on social media.

Many among today’s youth would swear by the logic. There are, in fact, some who replace ‘f*&k’ with local favourite ‘m@*ru’.

Cuss words, once considered taboo, are now as common as saying hello. But why? What’s behind this linguistic shift?

Here, TNIE examines Gen Z’s enduring love affair with swearing to gauge if it’s a natural evolution in language, whether there are psychological factors at play, and what experts have to say about this cultural trend.

Sign of changing times

Right off the bat, Mini S Menon, a freelance journalist and English language trainer, says that the prevalent usage of cuss words today is anything but language evolution, but instead a sign of the changing times, of changing priorities and social equations.

“People are more frustrated now… there’s too much happening around them, a tsunami of information. There’s a yearning to become all that today’s media exposes one to. But people are still stuck in their everyday realities. I think this usage of cuss words is a direct consequence of that frustration,” says Mini.

Earlier, she used to make her children wash their mouths with soap and water every time they used cuss words. “But today, even adults are using cuss words. They have been normalised to a large extent,” says Mini.

“I don’t think many are aware of the significance of the words they use. Now, it’s more about fitting in. It’s more emotion than anything else. So, I don’t think it’s an indication of language evolution.