Walkkaro marches for nature conservation

KOCHI: The Climathon organised in Kochi by Walkkaro, a prominent walking community in Kochi, was a big hit with participants of more than 400 people.

Kochi Corporation councillor and KPCC general secretary Deepti Mary Varghese was the chief guest of the event held on Queen’s Walkway on Sunday.

Members energetically walked a distance of about 3 kilometres to make nature conservation a part of their lifestyle, thereby helping ensure a better future.

Saplings were also distributed to the participants to inspire them to plant and maintain trees.The event assumes significa nce given the scorching heat experienced in the city over the past few weeks.

The walk inspired the participants to take action and improve the climate conditions in whatever ways they could.

The organisers said that a wide range of such environment-friendly programmes are on the anvil to instil more positivity in the society.

Walkkaro aims at building an eco-friendly Kochi. Walkkaro’s goal is to reduce air pollution in Kochi city and mould a healthy society by making walking a habit for short-distance journeys.