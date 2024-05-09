Delving into ‘India That Is Bharat: An Introduction to the Constitutional Debates’

The truth, however, is that the governor’s function is only to advise, counsel and warn and not to make a mockery of the Constitution. As regards the executive powers of the President a highly contentious topic in the CAD, Ambedkar intervened to steer clear of the clouds stating that:“…based on this Draft Constitution, the President will enjoy exactly the same powers held by the King according to the British Constitution. He will be the head of the state but not the head of government (executive). He represents the state but does not rule...”

However, discussions in the Constitution Assembly primarily revolved around naming the nation. There were varying opinions, lively debates and conflicting perceptions. Eventually, the Constituent Assembly approved the name — India that is Bharat — which has been incorporated in Article 1 of the Constitution.

The author is emphatic when he says the CAD showcased

a strong commitment to secularism and pluralism as could be deciphered from the underlying principles guiding the discussion. In Part 5, he makes an in-depth analysis of the relevant provision of the constitution to conclude that India is a secular state as implied in the preamble and Article 15 (1),

Article 14, Article 25(1), Article 5-11 clarifying that “religion is not a parameter in determining citizenship”.

The discussions continue to lively deliberations on an array of subjects, including fundamental rights, the American model vs parliamentary democracy, is special status only for Kashmir, the Constitution and its application, protection of religious minorities and Sardar Patel, and the Constitution and political parties. And they deserve to be read and studied by everyone who has an interest in the Constitution and its genesis.

The writer is a former Judge at High Court of Kerala and former acting chief justice at High Court of Madras