LuLu Fashion Week begins with a bang

KOCHI: Lulu Fashion Week (LFW), one of the signature events of LuLu, has started in Kochi. The five-day event will conclude on May 12. This year, LFW is featuring spring and summer fashion trends and styles from global brands.

During a ceremony at Lulu Mall on Tuesday, the logo for this year’s edition was unveiled by actor Bhavana and Tovino Thomas in the presence of other dignitaries.

With multiple fashion shows in the coming days, the organisers say, models are set to walk the ramp. The event will be presented by Pepe Jeans London, powered by Amukti and Peter England, and in association with Louis Philippe, Croydon UK, Sin, and others.

The event has more than 30 runway shows by top fashion brands. Leading stylist and fashion choreographer Shie Lobo is the show director of the event.

It will also have fashion awards to recognise outstanding achievements in the industry.

The Lulu Fashion Awards aim to recognise exceptional contributions in the industry with awards in several categories, as well as an award for the style icon.

In addition to the runway shows, a roundtable discussion is also being held. It will be led by costume designers from the Malayalam film industry. Indrans, Maneesh Narayanan, Melwy J, Stephy Xavier, Divya George, Mashar Hamza, and eminent personalities from different sectors will attend as panellists.