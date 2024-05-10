Kannur youth ‘wheelies’ out against drug abuse

KOCHI: Close on the heels of his all-Kerala trip to spread awareness against drug abuse, Kannur native Saneed P P is already midway into his next mission — an all-India trip to sow the same message even further. What distinguishes this journey is that the cycle he rides has no front wheel.

A stunt rider, Saneed does a ‘wheelie’ the entire stretch of the journey. “The peculiarity of the trip turns eyes and in turn, to the message. Drug abuse is the greatest menace in our society today,” he says.

The journey, which began in Kanyakumari in December, traversed the length of Kerala, before hugging the road along the western coast to Mumbai. Saneed hopes to make it to the highest motorable road in the Himalayas before November. “Despite not knowing much Hindi, I have had no trouble finding routes or camping at night. People are keen to help,” says the 23-year-old. “This ride has been my dream for the past few years. Now, with each whirl of the pedal, I’m slowly realising it.”

Saneed’s ride starts at 6am and he aims to cover 30-40km a day. At night, he sets up a tent near fuel stations or dhabas. “Wherever there is a toilet facility,” he chuckles.The journey is not just confined to roads as Saneed also makes it a point to explore various tourist locations along the route.

His constant companions on this journey are a stiff neck and persistent back pain. Saneed parent’s had warned him about this, and how this may create difficulties later on in life. “There are many who are addicts of cigarettes, alcohol, or worse, drugs. Using these can lead to complications later. I am willing to suffer a little to help my friends escape from these vices,” says the aspiring interior designer.

One of his friends has already given up on cigarettes after learning about his journey. “I receive many emails from those who are inspired by my journey. This is my fuel,” says Saneed, whose finesse on the bike has also earned him a role as a stunt double for Kalyani Priyadarshan in Thallumala.

However, the youngster is not yearning for more such distractions. “My focus is on this journey,” Saneed says.