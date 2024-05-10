Local is international is the new vibe of Mollywood says Rajesh Madhavan

Rajesh Madhavan is a tad antsy these days — Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakadha (SSHP), his first film as the protagonist, is about to release, and the shooting of Pennum Porattum, his maiden directorial, is in its final leg.

This was a long journey for the young actor-director, fuelled by a childhood passion that never died down. The beginning of it all was a short, comedic role in the film Maheshinte Prathikaram, a character that no one who has watched the film will ever forget.

With measured answers, Rajesh opens up to TNIE about his filmmaking dreams and his love for the craft, his future as an actor, filmmaker and more.

Excerpts:

How did your interest in art and cinema begin?

Well, one of my most earliest and distinct memories of experiencing art is a school play based on Poothapattu, in which my sister played a role. I still remember the characters, stage and visuals… I was mesmerised. Even now, the imagery appears fantastical in my mind. Some years later, I entered the stage for the first time while I was in Class 7. It was again a school play where I enacted the main character, ‘Mandan Shipayi’. It won me a best actor award at the sub-district level. That was my first acting experience.

From a school play to being a part of several blockbusters in the past decade, it must have been quite a journey…

Yes, I studied visual media for post-graduation, but wasn’t sure what to do after that. I did several jobs — four in two years — but realised they weren’t suited for me. The cinema dream was always there. It finally materialised when my friend Ravi Shankar, who is also the writer of my film Pennum Porattum, decided to do a short film. I joined him as the chief associate. The short film clicked and received encouraging feedback. So, our next plan was cinema (laughs). We were dreamers, gung-ho about getting an opening. But, nothing materialised. So, for around a decade, we toiled in Kochi, just like how film aspirants of the past struggled in Kodambakkam.

Were you always interested in acting?

No, I never tried to get into acting. My focus was on the off-screen part. Ever since I started watching films, I was drawn by the people working behind the scenes. When [script writer] Syam Pushkaran, who knew me, offered me the role in Maheshinte Prathikaram, I did not express much excitement (laughs). But I soon realised I wouldn’t be able to survive here without acting. There was no other income at that time.

I am a big fan of Lal sir. I was awed by his performance in Kaliyattam, and used to wonder how he excelled in acting as well as direction. I used to tell myself: ‘Let’s try acting after becoming a good director’. However, eventually, it happened the other way around.