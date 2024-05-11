Smoke tales of Briskets straight outta Texas

KOCHI: Juicy, tender, fatty, melt-in-the-mouth, beef is something like heaven of mouthfuls. Slow-cooked, smokey briskets are becoming the next big thing in Kerala’s ever-evolving culinary landscape. And preparing this truly gastronomic adventure is not an easy peasy affair, and hence, won’t take over all the restaurants like wildfire. After all, it takes at least 14 hours to get that perfect brisket onto your plate.

However, many in Kerala have been trying for a few years to transport this truly southern spirit from the US to Kerala’s dining tables. One such figure is pitmaster Steve Sebastian from Kochi. For the 25-year-old, the attraction lies in mastering the art of smoked cooking. And at the epitome of this art form is the Texas-style beef briskets. Before diving deep into pitmasters like Steve and their culinary journey for that best cut of meat, let’s look at the basics of brisket.

What is a Brisket?

A brisket, actually, is a cut of meat. It comes from the lower chest of a cow, to be exact, the area between and slightly above the front legs. It is one of the nine prime cuts though the definition of the cut differs from nation to nation. Since cows do not have a collarbone, it’s this area that supports 60 per cent of the cow’s weight. That means tough, dense muscles.

But when cooked at low heat for hours, lo and behold, it transforms into a super tender marvel. That’s because the meat contains plenty of connective tissue which softens once broken down.

One interesting fact about brisket, now synonymous with southern American states, is that it was the Jewish communities which began to favour this cut. Reason: this part of the breast comes from the front side of the cow, making it kosher.

From Passover to Texas

The Jewish community has been consuming briskets during holidays like Hanukkah and Passover festivities since the late 1700s. In the 19th century, many Jewish refugees from Germany and the Czech Republic fled to the United States and they brought their culture and recipes with them, including brisket. In the early 1900s, Texas Jewish deli menus began to feature smoked briskets. And the brisket became popular with the rise of Texas Barbeque which became famous worldwide. Many cultures and countries around the world have different styles of cooking brisket. However, none has achieved the cult following of the American smoked version.