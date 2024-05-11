The real artists behind 'Aavesham’s Ranga reel song

KOCHI: “Karinkali alle Kodungalloor vazhana pennalu

Koduvaleduth chudu Darika chorayil neeradu

…Kali thulliya Kaali than kaalil thanka ponchilambu

Thudi kottiya Paanante paattil Amme nee adangu"

It’s unlikely any Malayali who uses social media has not come across these lines, all thanks to Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Ranga reel’ scene from the film Aavesham.

YouTube and Instagram are now flooded with videos of people swaying to the moving devotional track a la FaFaa.

Quick research shows that this once used to be a trend on TikTok. Curiosity eventually took us to Irinjalakuda, as we traced the real makers of the ‘Karinkali’ song.

Music director Shaiju Avaran and lyricist Kannan Mangalath, who brought out the song in 2022, have been churning out folk/devotional songs for a decade.

Notably, it’s the same team that created the ‘Ellolam thari ponnentina...” track, which was a huge hit in Kerala. This one, too, was a TikTok fave, and later used in the film Joe & Joe.

However, the ‘Karinkali’ track – an impassioned ode to Goddess Kali – is now well on its way to become a pan-India hit, with even non-Malayalis getting hooked to the Ranga reel. A couple of days ago, even the Mumbai Police used the track for one of their awareness videos on Instagram.

“The song has become one of biggest hits in the history of Malayalam devotional music due to the support of the audience and the blessings of the Goddess,” says Shaiju, who is also a painting artist.

“We started with just the pallavi (the opening lines), and would sing it at our group gatherings. Eventually, we got the production done, and the complete song was born," he adds.