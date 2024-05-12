Kerala SPC to hold cyber crime awareness event for kids in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: Given rising cyber crimes in Ernakulam, the Student Police Cadet (SPC) in the district has decided to conduct awareness programmes against various cyber frauds among children.

As per the data from the Kerala Police, cases of cyber crimes are increasing by over 100% each year in the state. While 773 cases were registered in 2022, the number rose to 3,155 cases in 2023.

The state reported 531 cases in the first two months alone in 2024. Though the Kerala Police is running several campaigns against cyber fraud, many people are still falling prey to the schemes of scamsters.

Unlike the police, which operate sensitisation programmes online, SPC is looking to spread awareness against cyber crimes among children through educational institutions. Sooraj Kumar M B, nodal officer of SPC in Ernakulam, said the awareness programmes for children will begin in the upcoming academic year.

“Children are more tech-savvy and know about the trends in the cyber world. As their access to online platforms has increased, there is a possibility of them being targeted by fraudsters. Hence, we are launching the project to spread awareness against cyber crimes among school children. The programme will cover every school in the district. Teachers will be leading the programme while SPC members will assist the programme in their respective schools,” Sooraj said.