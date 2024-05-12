Kochi: Case registered against man for abandoning his bedridden father

KOCHI: Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Saturday registered a case against a man for abandoning his bedridden father at Eroor near Tripunithura. The suo-motu case was registered against Ajith, 35, who left the house with his wife and children after leaving his bedridden father, Shanmukhan, alone at their rented house.

KSHRC member V K Beena Kumari ordered Hill Palace police to file a report of the incident within 10 days. It was neighbours who found Shanmukhan, 72, alone in a state of distress at his home.

When contacted his son, Ajith, he told them that he had vacated the house and reached Wagamon. Soon, the police were informed about the matter. The police said that Shanmukhan has two daughters and a son and it was his daughters who took care of him. However, Ajith did not like his sisters looking after his father. So, he brought his father to his house one month ago.

Hill Palace police also registered a case against Ajith under the Maintenance of Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.