22-year-old man drowns off Puthuvype beach in Kerala

KOCHI: A youth drowned in the Arabian sea while bathing with his friends at the Puthuvype beach on Sunday. Abhishek, 21, son of Surendran Pillai and Kavitha, of Kathrikadavu in Kaloor, is the deceased.

Two of his friends -- Milan, 20, of Kathrikadavu, and Alvin, 20, of Gandhinagar -- too were caught in the high tide. They were rescued and admitted to a private hospital in the city, but their condition remains critical, the police said.

Of a group of six persons who ventured into the sea, three escaped. However, the other three went missing. Swimmers from the Vypin Beach Club and the Dolphin Club, who were conducting a training session at the beach, managed to pull them ashore.

While they rescued two persons, Abhishek was found after some time. By that time, Abhishek was exhausted, a beach club member said. He was taken to the hospital in a police vehicle that arrived later but was declared brought dead.

The group of friends had reached the Puthuvype beach at 7am. Abhishek’s body was handed over to the relatives.