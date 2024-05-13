Kerala police seize 93 bottles of heroin from Assam man’s store in Perumbavoor

KOCHI: A native of Assam, operating a pillow shop in Perumbavoor allegedly as a front for selling heroin, was arrested by the police on Sunday.

The frequent arrival of migrant workers at the shop at Jyothi Junction raised suspicion, prompting the police to investigate further.

Acting on this, a team led by ASP Mohit Rawat arrested him and seized 93 bottles of heroin weighing 8 gm from his shop.

Identified as Ashar Mehboob, 24, from Nagaon, he was targeting migrant workers as his clientele. A police officer involved in the investigation said Mehboob’s method involved bringing heroin from Assam and selling it in bottles for Rs 1,000 each.

“The accused has been residing in Perumbavoor for several years,” the officer added. Despite his polite dealings with customers, the frequent visits of migrant workers had raised suspicion, leading to surveillance and subsequent arrest based on a tip-off.

Following directives from Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena, the Ernakulam rural police have intensified efforts against drug trafficking among migrant workers.

Earlier, they had arrested an Odisha native with 16kg of ganja. Police officers said that searches will continue in the Ernakulam rural police area as part of ‘Operation Clean’.