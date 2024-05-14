Kochi city master plan to be unveiled by June first week

KOCHI: The master plan of Kochi City, encompassing all initiatives, will be published in the public domain by the first week of June. Mayor M Anilkumar attributed the delay to the ongoing general elections. “The government cannot execute any initiatives till June 3 and hence the delay. Once the Election Commission lifts the model code of conduct, the master plan of Kochi City will be unveiled,” said the mayor.

“For over 25 years, the city waited for a master plan. The master plan is a culmination of the collective efforts of everyone involved. We extend our gratitude to all those who collaborated,” he said.

In another development, the state government has allocated `33 lakh to facilitate the preparation of the first-ever local area plan in the state. The Regional Town Planner, Kochi, will prepare the plan. Detailed discussions were held in two meetings regarding the matter. The main areas included in the first local area plan are divisions 49, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, and 57.

The first phase of the plan will be executed near Vyttila and nearby regions. “The primary objective of the local area plan is to centralise the development of specific regions. The plan differs slightly from the master plan of Kochi City, focusing more on transit-oriented development (TOD), encouraging various modes of transportation to converge at key transit hubs. The TOD model will enhance public transportation systems integrating them into a unified transportation network,” he said.