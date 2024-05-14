West Nile fever: A new virus on the prowl?

KOCHI: Dengue, hepatitis, leptospirosis, and murmurs about a silent Covid wave… Kerala has been going through a sick phase of late. Adding to the public anxiety, one more has joined the list: West Nile fever.

The state reported the first case of West Nile fever in 2011. The virus was later detected in 2013, 2019 and 2022 as well. This year, so far, at least 10 confirmed West Nile cases and two suspected deaths – one in Palakkad and the other in Thrissur – have been reported in the state.

Nine of the 10 cases were reported in May. Experts, however, allay concerns and say West Nile fever is preventable, and treatable, if detected early.

West Nile fever is transmitted by mosquitoes infected with the virus. “The virus gets transmitted when mosquitoes draw blood from infected birds. When these mosquitoes bite humans or animals, the virus yet again gets transmitted,” explains Dr Harikumar S, assistant director (public health), Directorate of Health Services, Kerala.

“However, the virus will not be transmitted from one infected person to another through a mosquito bite. Similarly, there will be no transmission by touching or coming in close contact with an infected person.”

The symptoms of West Nile fever, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), include: