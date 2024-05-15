Changampuzha Park in Kerala to get makeover, GCDA plans inauguration by June end

KOCHI: The Changampuzha Park will be closed from May 21 to June 30 to facilitate the final leg of renovation work, which is slated for completion by June 30, a delay of four months from its original schedule.

With the Rs 4.31-crore works expected to be over by the end of next month, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) plans a grand inauguration ceremony, lasting four days, to dedicate the renovated cultural hub to Kochiites.

“The works are progressing fast. We plan to hold an inaugural event, lasting three to four days, by the end of June. It will be attended by noted artists,” said A B Sabu, GCDA executive engineer. The work has been carried out so far in such a way that it does not disrupt the staging of cultural programmes using a temporary stage. Recently, the Changampuzha Cultural Centre (CCC) held the 500th classical music concert there.

While works like laying of false ceiling, walkway, toilet complex, drainage and auditorium roof have been completed, a major portion of the renovation works are still pending. These include the construction of a small amphitheatre (3/4 th portion completed), landscaping, sculpture realignment, construction of a compound wall (now progressing), noise protection walls on either side of the main auditorium, and lighting works. However, the huge delay has forced the Changampuzha Cultural Centre (CCC) to postpone the rollout of the 30-day Changampuzha Festival, an annual event planned on the lines of 111-day-long Soorya Festival, a cultural extravaganza staged annually in the state capital.