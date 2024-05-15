Shell of an idea!

KOCHI: Prawn dishes are celebrated as delicacies in many regional cuisines. In Kerala, just prawns fried in coconut oil and a bowl of steaming rice can work magic.

On the flipside, every year 8 million to 15 million tonnes of prawn shell waste is generated globally. They either go to landfills or get dumped directly into the sea, disturbing the natural ecosystem.

This data piqued Rhea Thomas. The 27-year-old, who finished her masters in global innovation design from the Royal College of Art and Imperial College in London, decided to chalk out a plan that would find daily life uses for prawn shell waste.

“About 60 per cent of a prawn is discarded as waste. They go either as landfill or as sea waste. This happens majorly because there’s a cost involved in the proper disposal of the waste,” Rhea explains.

“Seafood waste breaks down rapidly, so when dumped in waterways it kills the bacteria and natural elements required for the growth of the ecosystem. This also affects the natural purification of water. In landfills, prawn shells cause methane emissions. The disposal happens daily and it is a threat to the environment. Unfortunately, it’s overlooked.”

As a maiden step, the youngster invented the idea of processing them into plant pots as part of her college programme. For this finding, Rhea won the Arts Foundation Future Award worth 10,000 pounds this year.

Though she grew up in the coastal regions of Kochi and Mangalore, Rhea admits the issue of shell waste never crossed her mind. It was only after she went to Yokohama in Japan, as part of the exchange programme, that she realised the demand for seafood and the possibility of reusing the seafood waste.