Handle with care

As per state government records, there are over 48 lakh people in Kerala aged over 60, and an estimated 24 lakh Keralites live in various countries. These are conservative figures as per the Kerala Migration Survey, 2014. A decade has passed; the numbers would have soared.

The outcome is the increase in senior living facilities, both luxury and economical.

“My daughter has been in New Zealand for the last 20 years, she is retired, her family well-settled, yet she won’t be back. She has her world there and feels out of place here. I have been staying alone after my wife passed away. Kudumbasree members help me with food and other essentials,”” says 87-year-old Giriraj Sundar.

The migrated population are also not keen to return due to better quality of life outside and also the inherent conservatism in Kerala, believes D Dhanuraj, chairman of Centre for Public Policy Research in Kochi.

“Our 2023 study on youth migration showed that the majority of the students interviewed did not want to return,” he says.

“Our ongoing survey among women who have migrated also tells the same story. While lack of jobs and low pay are cited as reasons, the women especially spoke about the conservative mindset of the society, which did not allow them as much freedom as they experienced outside the state.”

Besides migration, individualisation is also being reflected in the attitude of the youngsters who claim that they would rather be single than move towards a family setup conforming to societal norms.

“Family brings its own set of responsibilities. And then there are unreasonable curbs,” says a 24-year-old woman who shifted out from her home in Malappuram to be away from her family that wanted her to marry young and follow the norms of the religion she was born into.

“Even if we want to share our life with someone, it should be on terms that are equal, lenient and democratic. Dhanuraj believes the prevalent social structure is to be blamed for the evident streak of individualism in society. “The paradox is that even while we claim high levels of literacy, our school education system remains ill-equipped to prepare children for society and family living,” he says.

“Gender parity, for instance, is not effectively drilled in. We have to admit we are still a conservative society. The younger lot do not get the right direction, and they tend to rebel.”

The result of such changes is that the dependent population suffers most. Not just elders, the problems among the children are also on the rise. “It is one of the fallouts of urbanisation,” says Dr John.

“Holistic development of the upcoming generation hangs in balance. Our social structure is slowly turning fragile. Unhealthy parenting, ranging from over-involvement to total neglect, does not bode well for society. The idea of family might change with the times. But the core concept will remain paramount. “We need to preserve families, much like nature,” says Dr John.

Origin & theme

It was during the 1980s that the United Nations began focusing on issues related to the family. After much deliberation, in December 1989, the General Assembly proclaimed The International Year of the Family. However, it was after four years, i.e. in 1993, that the UN decided to observe May 15 as The International Day of Families. And this year marks the 30th family day. Today, one of the major challenges the organisation faces is the effects of climate change. It hugely impacts the health and well-being of families through increased pollution. At the same time, extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change, such as hurricanes, droughts and floods, lead to forced displacement and loss of livelihoods for families and individuals. That is why this year’s theme for the day is families and climate change.