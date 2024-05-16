Kerala’s hip-hop scene to get loud at Ocha music festival

KOCHI: Prepare to be immersed in the celebration of hip-hop culture as the Ocha Music Festival returns to take centre stage in Kerala. Scheduled for May 19 from 3pm to 10pm at the luxurious Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort in Kochi, this event promises an extraordinary day filled with vibrant rhythms and beats.

Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of live performances by renowned hip-hop artists, along with electrifying dance cyphers and a selection of trendy fashion pop-up stores. The festival’s hip-hop stage will be headlined by artists like Paal Dabba - acclaimed for his hit song ‘Galatta’ featured in the Malayalam movie Aavesham. Joining him are ‘Malabari Banger’ singer Dabzee, along with fan favourites Thirumali, Vedan, Thudwiser, and many more.

This year, the festival has been expanded with a new segment in electronic music named ‘OCHA - After Dark’, where international artist DJ SHTUBY will perform for the first time in Kerala. Anticipating over 3,000 attendees, this festival ensures an unforgettable experience for all.

With early bird and phase one and two tickets already sold out, interested individuals are urged to secure their tickets promptly. Phase 3 tickets, priced at Rs 999 can be booked via Paytm Insider.

Whether you’re a seasoned hip-hop enthusiast, or simply looking to immerse yourself in a day filled with music and culture, Ocha Music Festival 2024 offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the best of Kerala’s hip-hop culture.