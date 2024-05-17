24-year-old youth arrested in Thoppumpady murder case

KOCHI: Police on Thursday arrested a man who stabbed a 45-year-old Moolankuzhi native to death inside a shop at Thoppumpady. The arrested person is Alen Jose, 24, a Mundamveli native, who was taken into custody from a place near his house where he was hiding after committing the murder.

Binoy Stanley was murdered following previous enmity, over the victim’s involvement in shifting Alen to a mental health centre for excessive drug usage, said an official. According to the police, Stanley and Alen were family friends. The accused consumed drugs excessively and often turned violent. Knowing this, Stanley along with his wife, a psychologist by profession, shifted him to Kusumagiri Mental Health Centre, Kakkanad, a few months ago for de-addiction treatment. There he allegedly underwent a shock treatment.

After the incident, Alen nursed a grudge towards Stanley and his family. The accused had threatened Stanley and his family on previous occasions as well. On Wednesday night, Alen arrived at the shipping office-cum-marine products selling shop, where Stanley worked as a manager late Wednesday, and stabbed Stanley with a knife more than 20 times, said a senior officer of City Police, Ernakulam.