3 booked for threat to avenge death of gang member

KOCHI: Police are on alert for gang violence after friends of a person who was stabbed to death in Kaloor in 2022 issued a suspected death threat to the prime accused on a social media platform. Ernakulam North police registered a case against Kochi natives Althaf, Shijith and Freddy, who were buddies of Shajun Shakeer, who was murdered in a clash between two groups.

On September 10, 2022, Shajun, from Vennala, and his friends attempted to barge into the house of Kiran at Chammani Lane, Kaloor. Shajun had posted provocative comments below a photo posted on Instagram by Kiran’s brother Kevin, who questioned the move. This triggered the tension. Anticipating trouble, Kiran let out his pet dogs but the rival gang members used pepper spray to ward off the canines. In the free-for-all that ensued, Kiran stabbed Shajun multiple times.

Kiran, who was arrested by police for the murder, was released on bail last year. As the news reached the ears of his rivals, Shijith issued an incendiary post on the former’s Instagram account. The post, carrying the picture of Shajun, read: “It’s time to pack off those who sent you to the other world.”

Taking cognisance of the post, police officers placed Shijith and his friends under surveillance. “As a preventive measure, we registered a case against the three, including Shijith. The case was registered following a complaint by Kiran’s mother. We have charged them with non-bailable offences. This is to prevent them from triggering more violence,” an officer said.

They were booked under sections 153 (promoting enmity) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. “The Shajun murder case is set to enter the trial stage at a sessions court in Kochi soon. We are trying to pacify the situation. We have spoken to members of both gangs. The movement of the accused will be monitored regularly,” he added.