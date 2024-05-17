Swift ‘n’ sporty

KOCHI: For customers, buying a Maruti Swift has been a no-brainer since its launch. That’s why its sales crossed 30 lakhs in India within just two decades. The premium hatchback segment to which the Swift belongs, witnesses very high competition, within it and with the small SUVs. With this in mind, Maruti Suzuki has now given a fourth-generation avatar to the Swift. I was part of the national media drive of the all-new upgraded model, carried out by Maruti Suzuki in Bengaluru. Let me share my experiences of the first drive.

EXTERIOR

The design of the Epic New Swift, as Maruti Suzuki calls it, is very sporty and youthful, without losing the signature Swift looks. There are smoky LED projector headlamps, boomerang LED DRLs and LED fog lamps flanking the glossy black front grille. The bumper has grown to the bonnet and the Suzuki logo is now above the grille, unlike the previous generation where it was on the grille. At the rear, LED C-shaped lamps add freshness, while the side view is being made attractive with 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels. Unlike the predecessor, the handles of the rear doors are on the door panel itself. This is to facilitate the character lines flow smoothly on the doors. Overall, the car looks very young and sporty.

INTERIOR

The interiors have an all-black theme, which looks premium. The dashboard has also evolved a lot, vis a vis, the last generation. It clearly resembles that of Maruti’s own Fronx and Baleno. A 22.86cm (9inch) Smartplay Pro+ infotainment system is the highlight of the dashboard of the top variant I drove. A flat-bottomed steering wheel, fast charging A & C Type USB ports for the rear seat occupants, rear AC vents, cruise control, 60:40 rear split seats and keyless entry are some other useful features. There is also ample leg room, headroom and shoulder room for all passengers. The 3,860mm long car has a wheelbase of 2,450mm, freeing good cabin space. The width of the new Swift is 1,735 mm and the height is 1,520 mm. Boot space is 265 litres and has a very user-friendly shape. All dimensions are almost similar to that of the outgoing Swift, with plus or minus a few millimetres.