Paliam Palace beckons all to witness the splendour of Muziris

KOCHI: As part of the International Museum Day (May 18), the Muziris Heritage Project, which oversees the conservation of the legendary port of Muziris and the nearby region, has announced that their museum at Paliam Palace will be open well into the night.
“This is the first time that a museum in Kerala will remain open for tourists at night,” says Manoj Kumar K, the managing director of the Project. Entry to the Paliam Palace, which is open from 2pm to 9pm, is free for all on the day.
The idea behind this move is to make museums more accessible to people. “In throwing open our doors past the regular hours, we hope to invite people, who are otherwise caught up in the tangle of work and commute, to experience what museums have to offer,” says Ibrahim Zabin, marketing manager of Muziris Project.
A slew of programmes has been arranged at the Muziris sites, primarily aimed at students and the youth. They include a presentation on the project, a guided tour, and a quiz. Live demos of handloom-making, pappadam-making, pottery works and goldsmithery, too, will be on at the site.
“With these, we hope to bridge the gap between local artisans and students, and engage the community in a positive way,” says Zabin. The initiative goes hand in hand with the theme of this year’s Museum Day — ‘Museums for Education and Research’, which aims to see museums not only as a portal to history, but as avenues to foster learning and cultural understanding.
At night, a lit-up Paliam Palace will be host to Chakyar Koothu performance by Kalamandalam Sreenath, accompanied by mizhavu played by Kalamandalam Rahul T S. It will be followed by a violin performance by a local artist Adishesh.
“What is under way at Muziris is the largest heritage conservation project in India. What distinguishes the region is that it is a living heritage site. It is vital to make the future generations aware about the need for conservation,” Zabin explains.
The International Museum Day, established by the International Council of Museums, serves as a platform to promote the role of museums in cultural exchange and development.
For details, contact 9020864649.
KNOW YOUR HERITAGE
No trip to Muziris is complete without pitstops at the other heritage spots here, namely the Chendamangalam Synagogue, Paravur Synagogue, Kottappuram Fort, and the Sahodaran Ayyappan Museum. These places are open from 10am to 5pm.
Paliam Palace is the home of Paliathu Achans, prime ministers to Kochi kings
Chendamangalam Synagogue is one of the oldest synagogues in Kerala
Paravur Synagogue houses the history of Jews in Kerala
Kottappuram Fort, built by the Portuguese in 1523, sits strategically at Periyar’s mouth
Sahodaran Ayyappan Museum illustrates the life and work of the eminent social reformer