Paliam Palace beckons all to witness the splendour of Muziris

KOCHI: As part of the International Museum Day (May 18), the Muziris Heritage Project, which oversees the conservation of the legendary port of Muziris and the nearby region, has announced that their museum at Paliam Palace will be open well into the night.

“This is the first time that a museum in Kerala will remain open for tourists at night,” says Manoj Kumar K, the managing director of the Project. Entry to the Paliam Palace, which is open from 2pm to 9pm, is free for all on the day.

The idea behind this move is to make museums more accessible to people. “In throwing open our doors past the regular hours, we hope to invite people, who are otherwise caught up in the tangle of work and commute, to experience what museums have to offer,” says Ibrahim Zabin, marketing manager of Muziris Project.

A slew of programmes has been arranged at the Muziris sites, primarily aimed at students and the youth. They include a presentation on the project, a guided tour, and a quiz. Live demos of handloom-making, pappadam-making, pottery works and goldsmithery, too, will be on at the site.