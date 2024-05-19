Kochi: Man dies as parked lorry lurches forward, hits him

KOCHI: A 51-year-old driver died after a timber-laden lorry parked at a plywood factory unexpectedly lurched forward, pinning him against the building at Kuruppanpadi on Saturday. The deceased is Udayan, 51, of Kadackal in Kollam.

The incident took place at the Blue Tech Plywood factory in Udaya Kavala near Kuruppanpadi around 6.30 am. Udayan, who was responsible for transporting timber from Kollam to the plywood factory, was standing in front of the vehicle after parking it to unload the materials when the lorry unexpectedly moved forward and hit him before ramming the factory building.

Udayan was sandwiched between the lorry and the building. Though he was rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Muvattupuzha, he succumbed to injuries around 10.30 am. Kurupanpadi police have registered a case into the incident and started a probe.

Police are examining whether the tragedy resulted from a parking brake malfunction or human error in failing to engage the handbrake. The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem.